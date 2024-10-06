5 dead, 1 critically hurt after 2-car crash in Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — Five people are dead, and another is in critical condition after a crash in Ohio early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Several medics and officers responded around 1:34 a.m. to a crash near Pleasant Plain Road on State Route 28, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Chrysler was traveling eastbound on State Route 28 and a Subaru was going northbound when they crashed into each other.

One car had four people inside while the other was carrying two.

Several police cars and fire trucks gathered outside The Bronze Bell Bar and Grill to investigate the crash, WCPO reports.

Speed is considered a factor, media outlets report.

The surviving passenger is in critical condition at UC Medical Center, WCPO said.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



