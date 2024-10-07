Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton early Monday morning.
Around 3:38 a.m. officers and medics were dispatched to the 150 block of Drummer Ave on reports of a shooting.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that officers are on the scene investigating.
It is unclear at this point if they have located a victim. No suspect information was immediately available.
News Center 7 crews on the scene see most of the street blocked off with crime scene tape and several officers searching the area.
This is a developing story.
