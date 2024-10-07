Officers on scene of single vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Dayton late Sunday night.

Around 11:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of East Fifth and Henry Street on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

It is unclear at this point if anyone was injured in the crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

iWitness7 Viewer video shows a car with front-end damage on the sidewalk in front of a building.

Dispatch could not confirm if the vehicle had hit the building or not.

This is a developing story.

E. Fifth Crash Dayton (iWitness7 Viewer)

