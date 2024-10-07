Officers on scene of single vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Dayton late Sunday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 11:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of East Fifth and Henry Street on reports of a single-vehicle crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 men, 3 teens identified in deadly crash in Ohio
- 45-year-old Centerville woman, driver killed after motorcycle hits tree
- Did you see it? Blazing fireball lights up sky in the Miami Valley
It is unclear at this point if anyone was injured in the crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
iWitness7 Viewer video shows a car with front-end damage on the sidewalk in front of a building.
Dispatch could not confirm if the vehicle had hit the building or not.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]