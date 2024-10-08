3 people killed in medical helicopter crash in Northern Kentucky identified, NTSB investigating

OWEN COUNTY, Kentucky — The three people killed in a medical helicopter crash in Kentucky have been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Kentucky State Police released the names of the three people who died in the medical helicopter crash in Owen County Kentucky, our news partner’s WCPO-9 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Owen County Coroner pronounced Gale Alleman, Bethany Aicken, and James Welsh dead at the site of the crash near Kentucky Highway 22 East.

Alleman, Aicken, and Welsh were crew members from the Air Evac Lifeteam base 133 in Grant County, Kentucky, according to a statement from the air medical service company.

The crash occurred Monday Evening around 6 p.m., the FAA told WCPO-9 TV. The Bell 206 helicopter was on its way to pick up a patient.

Air Evac Lifeteam said it is working with the FAA and the NTSB during their investigation of the crash.

NTSB investigators will be on scene Tuesday afternoon, according to an NTSB spokesperson.

“A preliminary report is expected within 30 days of the accident,” an NTSB statement read. “The preliminary report will contain factual information gathered during the initial phase of the investigation. A probable cause of the crash, along with any contributing factors, will be detailed in the final report, which is expected in 12-24 months.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



