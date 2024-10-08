Police investigating reported shooting at two different gas stations in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police are investigating a reported shooting at two different gas stations in Montgomery County.

Around 2:40 a.m. crews were called to the 4000 block of Free Pike on reports of a shooting at a Shell Gas station.

Shortly after that, a shooting was reported at a Sunoco Gas station in the 3900 block of Salem Ave, just down the road from the original call.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant, crews are at both locations investigating.

It is unclear how many people are injured, or where the shooting originally occurred.

No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

