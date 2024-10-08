3 dead after medical helicopter crashes on way to pick up patient in Northern Kentucky

OWEN COUNTY, Kentucky — Three people are dead after a medical helicopter crashed in Northern Kentucky Monday evening, according to our news partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-9 TV.

A spokesperson from the FAA said the Bell 206 helicopter crashed around 6 p.m. in Owenton, Owen County.

According to WCPO-9, the Air Evac Lifeteam, an air medical service company, said three crew members from its AEL base 133 in Grant County died in the crash.

The crash occurred while crews were on their way to pick up a patient.

“This was a terribly tragic accident, and our deepest sympathies go out to the employees’ families and friends,” a spokesperson for Air Evac Lifeteam said in a statement to WCPO-9. “Our primary focus now is on supporting the families who were impacted as well as our team members. Critical incident stress management teams have been sent to assist our team members during this difficult time.”

The identities of those who died were not immediately available.

Air Evac Lifeteam is working with the FAA and NTSB in their investigation of the crash, WCPO-9 reported.

