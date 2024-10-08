School district warns of possible exposure to whooping cough

OAKWOOD — Oakwood City School District is warning parents and guardians that their children may have been exposed to pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

The district sent a letter to junior high and high school parents and guardians about the exposure on Monday.

“Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has seen an increased number of pertussis cases,” the district said in its letter.

According to an Oakwood City Schools spokesperson, school nurses and the assistant superintendent recently attended a virtual meeting with Public Health to discuss the current spread of “communicable respiratory viruses and school responses.”

Parents and guardians have been encouraged to watch their children for a cough and keep them at home if they experience symptoms.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the district warned parents about a different exposure on Sept. 20.

Whooping cough is highly contagious and is marked by a severe ‘hacking’ cough followed by a high-pitched breath, which sounds like “whoop,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

It typically starts with a runny or stuffed nose, sneezing, a mild cough, or a mild fever, according to Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health.

People with whooping cough usually spread the disease by coughing or sneezing while in close contact with others, who then breathe in the pertussis bacteria.

Health officials say vaccination is the best protection against pertussis. There are pertussis vaccines for infants, children, adolescents, and adults.

You can learn more about pertussis here.

