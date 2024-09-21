School district sends warning about possible exposure to whooping cough

OAKWOOD — A local school district is warning its parents and guardians about possible exposure to pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

On Friday, Oakwood City School District sent a letter to junior high and high school parents about the exposure.

The district is encouraging parents and guardians to watch for a cough and keep kids home if they have symptoms.

Pertussis, known as whooping cough, is highly contagious and is marked by a severe ‘hacking’ cough followed by a high-pitched breath, which sounds like “whoop,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Whooping cough typically starts with a runny or stuffed nose, sneezing, a mild cough, or a mild fever, according to Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health.

People with whooping cough usually spread the disease by coughing or sneezing while in close contact with others, who then breathe in the pertussis bacteria.

Health officials say vaccination is the best protection against pertussis. There are pertussis vaccines for infants, children, adolescents, and adults.

You can learn more about pertussis here.

