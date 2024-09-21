1 case of highly contagious respiratory disease reported at local high school

KETTERING — One case of pertussis, or whooping cough, has been confirmed in Kettering City School District.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The case was reported at Kettering Fairmont High School, according to a spokesperson from the district.

Kettering Fairmont High School principal Karyn Denslow sent a letter to parents and guardians informing them of the illness.

Pertussis, known as whooping cough, is highly contagious and is marked by a severe ‘hacking’ cough followed by a high-pitched breath, which sounds like “whoop,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Whooping cough typically starts with a runny or stuffed nose, sneezing, a mild cough, or a mild fever, according to Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health.

After one to two weeks, severe coughing may begin, making it hard to breathe, eat, drink, or sleep.

“Coughing fits happen more often at night, and the coughing may cause vomiting,” Denslow wrote in the letter.

The district advises parents and guardians to consult their physician if their student experiences these symptoms.

People with whooping cough usually spread the disease by coughing or sneezing while in close contact with others, who then breathe in the pertussis bacteria.

Health officials say vaccination is the best protection against pertussis. There are pertussis vaccines for infants, children, adolescents, and adults.

You can learn more about pertussis here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



