38-year-old man dead after Greene County crash

FAIRBORN — One person died after a crash in Greene County on Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 4:36 a.m. on Interstate 675 near the E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road overpass after a Fairborn officer responding to a non-related call found the crash. The 2007 black Acura sedan was wrecked in the tree line off the side of the interstate.

The driver of the car, Jose Luis Herrera Garcia, of Carlisle, was pronounced dead on the scene. He was the only person in the car, according to Fairborn Police Sergeant Nathan Penrod.

Alcohol and speed are suspected to be contributing factors to the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash or who witnessed it is asked to contact the Fairborn Police Department at (937) 754-3000.

