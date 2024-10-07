Explosion, fire reported at pharmaceutical business in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Several firefighters responded after an explosion on the roof of a Vandalia Business.

Firefighters responded around 10:39 a.m. to the 800 block of Center Drive on initial reports of a business fire.

Vandalia Fire posted on social media that several fire departments responded after an explosion on the roofing of a manufacturing facility on Center Drive.

They said everyone is out of the building and safe.

Photos from the scene show firefighters on the roof spraying water.

