Archdiocese of Cincinnati, political leaders react to selection of first-ever American Pope

Robert G. Casey, Archbishop of Cincinnati, called the election of Pope Leo XIV a ‘unifying moment."
Habemus papam! We have a pope! Through prayerful discernment and with the assistance of the Holy Spirit, the Cardinals of our Church have chosen our new shepherd. This is a unifying moment in the life of the Church, reminding us of the Good Shepherd’s eternal care for His flock. Christ, who is yesterday, today, and forever, now places the care of this flock in the hands of Pope Leo XIV. With great joy and gratitude, I join the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati in praying for our new Holy Father. May the Lord grant him wisdom, courage, and strength in carrying out his sacred ministry.
President Donald Trump congratulated Pope Leo XIV on social media and said he looked forward to meeting him.
Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!
— President Donald J. Trump
Vice President JD Vance also released a statement on social media congratulating Pope Leo XIV.
Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election! I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine were “joyous” over the selection.
Fran and I are joyous upon the selection today of our new Pope—Pope Leo the XIV. As a member of the Augustinian order, he has lived a life of service, building communities through the commandment of loving our neighbors. Through his work as a teacher and missionary, he has been committed to spreading the Gospel by helping the poor, migrants, and the least among us. His background as a parish priest and as a missionary tells us that he will be a Pope who will work hard to stay in touch with people of all backgrounds around the world.
— Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Congressman Mike Turner also released a statement on the new Pope, congratulating the first American Pope.
I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his appointment to serve as the 267th Bishop of Rome – the first American pope in history.
Born in Chicago and shaped by years of missionary work serving the poorest among us in Peru, Pope Leo XIV brings a deep commitment to service and humility to the papacy.
As he begins this sacred mission, I join millions around the world in prayer for his strength, wisdom, and leadership. I look forward to watching Pope Leo XIV continue to champion the cause of the poor and most vulnerable, and to his efforts in advancing peace, compassion, and human dignity.