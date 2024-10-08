2 men hospitalized after crash involving Mustang

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two men are hospitalized after a crash involving a Mustang Monday evening.

On Monday, Oct 7, around 5:37 p.m. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of State Route 4 and Manning Rd on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation shows a 59-year-old man was driving a pickup truck pulling a small trailer heading northbound on SR 4.

At Manning Rd, the driver turned westbound and failed to yield the right of way to a Mustang operated by a 39-year-old man traveling southbound on SR 4.

After the crash, the pickup truck overturned onto the driver’s side and trapped the driver inside the truck. The driver had to be extricated.

The Mustang rotated slightly before coming to a stop.

Both drivers were taken to Kettering Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 59-year-old driver of the pickup truck was cited for failing to yield the right of way when turning left.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

