Animal shelter welcomes 17 cats, kittens as part of hurricane relief efforts

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton took in 17 cats and kittens as of its hurricane relief efforts on Tuesday.

These cats and kittens came from a homeless animal shelter in Georgia, located in the path of Hurricane Helene, according to a spokesperson with the humane society.

The humane society worked with national animal welfare organizations to transport the animals from Georgia to Dayton.

“By providing them with a safe and nurturing environment, the shelter is giving these animals a much better chance of survival,” the spokesperson said.

The humane society said this is just the start of their hurricane relief efforts.

They expect to receive additional animals, including dogs and puppies, in the coming weeks.

“We are committed to helping animals in need, regardless of their location,” President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton Brian Weltge said. “While our focus is typically on the many wonderful animals right here in our community who require our attention, we also recognize our responsibility to support other animal rescues during times of crisis. It is our hope that if we were ever in a similar emergency situation, others with the available resources would be there to assist us as well.”

The humane society encourages the community to support its efforts by donating or fostering animals.

