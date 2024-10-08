1 in custody after chase, crash on I-75 near Montgomery, Miami county line

VANDALIA — A man is in custody after a chase and a brief foot chase near the Montgomery County and Miami County line Tuesday.

Around 2:50 p.m. a vehicle chase that began in Piqua ended on I-75 northbound near the Montgomery County and Miami County line.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers confirmed that the suspect ran on foot but was soon after taken into custody.

We are working to learn what started the chase and the identity of the man taken into custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

