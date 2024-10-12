Changes coming to construction on I-75; What drivers should expect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Major changes are coming to traffic patterns on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County next week.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Ohio Department of Transportation crews are prepping the interstate for winter construction.

Traffic patterns will change on I-75 between U.S. 35 and SR-725, according to a spokesperson with ODOT.

Starting Wednesday night, southbound traffic will shift back into its normal pattern, getting rid of the contraflow lane and the ramp from Dryden Road to I-75 S will re-open to traffic.

The southbound lanes between U.S. 35 and SR-741 will shift as repairs on the SR-741 bridge begin.

These repairs are expected to be completed by the end of 2024

On Oct. 21, the northbound lanes of traffic, south of SR-741, will shift into a normal pattern.

The entire project will be finished in late summer 2025, the spokesperson said.

Drivers who frequent I-75 hope this change will help alleviate traffic jams.

“It’s Ohio. The Jeremiah Bridge took 20 years, this is gonna be under construction for 10 years. It never ends, but at least something’s being done. You know, could complain that the roads never being fixed,” Kettering resident Andy said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

