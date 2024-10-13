Lane closures to impact traffic on U.S. 35 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Construction on U.S. 35 could impact drivers in Greene County starting next week.
Overnight lane closures on U.S. 35 at the U.S. 35-Valley/Trebein interchange will begin Thursday evening, a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Transportation said.
The right lane on U.S. 35 East will be closed at the Valley/Trebein Road intersection on Thursday and Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
According to the spokesperson, traffic will be maintained.
Drivers are reminded to use caution while traveling through the work zone.
