5 hospitalized after multi-car crash near downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Indiana — Five people are hurt after a multi-car crash in Richmond on Sunday, according to the Richmond Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Richmond police officers and medics were called to US Highway 40 and 16th Street on reports of a crash just before 9 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, police found three cars, one of which was overturned with the occupants trapped inside.

According to the police department, the vehicles involved include a Chevrolet Colorado driven by Melinda Alexander, a 2020 Jeep Compass driven by Denny Suzzett Maries, and a Honda Element driven by Jamie Geovani SanJose.

Two juveniles were inside the Honda car at the time of the crash.

A preliminary investigation found that Alexander was driving westbound on US Highway 40 at an excessive speed when the crash occurred.

Alexander hit the Honda from behind, causing it to spin and collide with the Jeep, according to the police department.

The impact caused the Honda to overturn and the Jeep to go off the road and hit a building at 1608 US Highway 40 E.

The Chevrolet also spun out and hit a building at 1625 US Highway 40 E.

According to the police department, officers on scene believe Alexander was possibly intoxicated.

All drivers and occupants were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police on scene called the Richmond Police Department’s Serious Bodily Injury (SBI) and Fatal Crash Investigation Team due to the severity of the crash and the nature of injuries.

The Indiana State Police SBI and Fatal Crash Investigation Unit also responded to the scene.

The investigation will be forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of charges, according to the police department.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



