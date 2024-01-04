5 Browns players selected to this year’s Pro Bowl, 3 voted as starters

BEREA — Five Cleveland Browns players have been selected for this year’s Pro Bowl, with three voted as starters.

Guard Joel Bitonio, wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end Myles Garrett, tight end David Njoku, and defensive back Denzel Ward will be on the AFC’s team for this year’s Pro Bowl games.

Bitonio, Cooper, and Garrett were also voted as starters.

Punter Corey Bojorquez, kicker Dustin Hopkins, safety Grant Delpit, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, center Ethan Pocic, and guard Wyatt Teller were also selected as alternates.

Bitonio was voted to his sixth straight Pro Bowl, tied for the fourth most selections in team history. He is the first Browns guard to be named to six straight Pro Bowls since Hall of Famer Gene Hickerson (1966-71).

This is the fifth Pro Bowl selection for Cooper and first as a Cleveland Brown. He leads the team with 1,250 receiving yards this year. Cooper set a franchise single-game record with 265 receiving yards against Houston in Week 16.

Garrett leads the Browns with 14 sacks and was also named to his fifth Pro Bowl. He is tied with Bob Gain and Michael Dean Perry for the most Pro Bowl selections by a Browns defensive player.

This year marks Njoku’s first Pro Bowl selection. He leads the team with 81 catches and has a career-high six receiving touchdowns.

Ward was selected to his third career Pro Bowl. He has two interceptions, and 11 passes defended this season.

The Browns are 11-5 this season and clinched a playoff spot by beating the New York Jets on Week 17.

They conclude the regular season by playing the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

The game will be televised on Channel 7 and broadcast on AM 1290, WHIO Radio.

