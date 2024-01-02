Browns may rest starters Sunday against Bengals with playoffs clinched

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns have clinched a playoff berth and may treat their last regular season game like a preseason game.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he may rest some starters for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Associated Press reported.

Among the players who may rest include starting quarterback Joe Flacco.

“We’re working through all those things,” he said at Monday’s news conference. “We’ll have a plan. Obviously, we want to finish strong, so we’ll have a plan moving forward.”

Cleveland clinched their third postseason appearance since 1999 on Thursday night by defeating the New York Jets. But their hopes for winning the AFC North ended when the Baltimore Ravens beat Miami, 56-19, on Sunday.

The Browns will be the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will prepare for a wild card-round game against the AFC South champion next weekend.

A win Sunday over the Bengals would give Cleveland 12 regular season wins for the just second time in franchise history. They went 12-4 back in 1986, according to the AP.

The Bengals host the Browns at Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised on Channel 7.

