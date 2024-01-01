Cincinnati Bengals

Game time announced for Sunday’s game between Bengals, Browns

By WHIO Staff

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — The NFL has announced the days and times for the final week of the 2023-24 regular season.

>>Bengals eliminated from playoffs following loss at Chiefs; Kansas City clinches AFC West

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m. in Cincinnati on January 7, the NFL announced late Sunday night.

The Browns won the first game, 24-3, in the season opener back on September 10.

Tickets are available for Sunday’s game.

For more information, visit this website.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read