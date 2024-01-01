Game time announced for Sunday’s game between Bengals, Browns

CINCINNATI — The NFL has announced the days and times for the final week of the 2023-24 regular season.

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m. in Cincinnati on January 7, the NFL announced late Sunday night.

The Browns won the first game, 24-3, in the season opener back on September 10.

Tickets are available for Sunday’s game.

For more information, visit this website.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

