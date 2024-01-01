Bengals eliminated from playoffs following loss at Chiefs; Kansas City clinches AFC West

KANSAS CITY — The Cincinnati Bengals’ chances at making the postseason ended on Sunday after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, 25-17, at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bengals jumped to a 17-7 lead, but Harrison Butker made six field goals. The Chiefs’ defense shut out Cincinnati in the second half.

Kansas City clinched the AFC West.

They played Kansas City in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game on the same field where they lost back in January.

Cincinnati dropped to 8-8 on the season.

The Bengals got on the scoreboard first when Evan McPherson made a 34-yard field to cap a 15-play, 59-yard drive as they led, 3-0.

Kansas City responded with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Isiah Pacheco to take a 7-3 lead after one quarter.

Cincinnati answered on Joe Mixon’s seven-yard touchdown catch to reclaim the advantage, 10-7.

Trey Hendrickson sacked Mahomes and forced a fumble that Sam Hubbard recovered. Browning’s one-yard touchdown increased it to 17-7.

The Chiefs got a pair of field goals by Butker, 54 and 43 yards, to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 17-13 at halftime.

The Bengals had a chance to expand the lead in the third quarter, but Mixon was stopped on fourth down by William Gay and the Chiefs took over on downs.

Mahomes completed a 41-yard pass to Justin Watson that led Butker’s third field goal of the day to get Kansas City within a point, 17-16.

Cincinnati was forced to punt on its next series. Mahomes went deep and found Rashee Rice for 67 yards which led to another Butker field goal to put the Chiefs ahead, 19-17.

Kansas City got two more field goals to extend the advantage to 25-17 with 2:59 remaining.

Cincinnati had one last chance. Browning hit Tyler Boyd over the middle to convert on a long fourth down to keep the drive alive. But back-to-back sacks by George Karlaftis and Chris Jones moved the Bengals back further. Browning threw a pair of incomplete passes on third and fourth down passes that sealed the game.

Jake Browning completed 19 of 33 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown. He was also sacked six times.

Ja’Marr Chase caught three passes for 41 yards. He played after missing the Week 16 game at Pittsburgh with a shoulder injury.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 245 yards and a score for the Chiefs. Isiah Pacheco ran for 130 yards while Rashee Rice caught five passes for 127 yards.

The Bengals will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, January 7, at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

