Bengals activate defensive star from IR

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals announced that one of their defensive stars has moved back onto the active roster.

CB Cam Taylor-Britt has been on the reserve/injured list since Dec. 4 after he suffered an ankle/quad injury.

He was injured while playing against the Baltimore Ravens, on Nov. 16, News Center 7 previously reported.

Taylor-Britt was cleared to practice on Wednesday, Dec. 27, the team said.

He is back on the active roster just in time for the upcoming Bengals vs Chiefs game on Dec. 31 at 4:25 p.m.

