Bengals to be without Higgins, Taylor-Britt against Steelers

CINCINNATI — One of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive stars will remain off the field for a third straight week.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins was ruled out today’s AFC North matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the team’s injury report.

This will be the third game in a row Higgins has missed due to a hamstring injury suffered during practice on Nov. 8.

The Bengals will also be without defensive star, Cam Taylor-Britt. The cornerback is out with a quad injury suffered in Cincinnati’s Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Taylor-Britt was injured in the same game that quarterback Joe Burrow sustained a seas-ending wrist injury.

While the Bengals will be missing some playmakers, they’ll be getting one back on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive end Sam Hubbard will be back after missing two straight games with an ankle injury.

You can watch the AFC North showdown between the Bengals and Steelers today at 1 p.m. on WHIO-TV.

