2 children, 3 adults killed in Ohio mobile home fire on Thanksgiving

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — Two children and three adults were killed in a mobile home fire in Ohio on Thanksgiving morning, the AP reported.

Volunteer firefighters in Athens County were called to a Rainbow Lake Road address around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

When they arrived, they found two mobile homes on fire and an outbuilding with damage, according to the AP.

Richland Area volunteer firefighters said one of the mobile homes was engulfed in flames and its roof collapsed.

Later, they located five deceased occupants inside, the AP reported.

One occupant made it out of the mobile home and was taken to a local hospital, Ohio Department of Commerce Brandon Klein said.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known, Klein said.

The identities of the victims haven’t been released.

The state fire marshal’s office, which is a division within the commerce department, is investigating alongside the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Coroner, the AP reported.

Richland Area Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dale Sinclair said some of the firefighters knew the people who lived at the address.

A debriefing was planned to allow a team “to meet with everyone and try to get as much mental health help as we can,” the AP reported.

