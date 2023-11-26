Sheriff’s office investigates crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash on the 1000 block of Wikel Road, a dispatcher confirmed.
>> Woman hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
The crash happened just before 5 p.m.
No information on the crash was made available as the dispatcher said all crews are currently working the scene.
News Center 7 crews on scene see one vehicle that has overturned.
It is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of this crash.
>> Dayton man accused of shooting man at house party sentenced
News Center 7 crews on scene are working to learn more information.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.
©2023 Cox Media Group