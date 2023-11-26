Sheriff’s office investigates crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash on the 1000 block of Wikel Road, a dispatcher confirmed.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m.

No information on the crash was made available as the dispatcher said all crews are currently working the scene.

News Center 7 crews on scene see one vehicle that has overturned.

It is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of this crash.

News Center 7 crews on scene are working to learn more information.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

