1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after reports of a shooting in Dayton on Saturday.

Around 3:10 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1000 block of South Euclid Avenue to reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicate that a medic took one person to the hospital.

Information about their condition or what led up to the shooting was not available.

We have a New Center 7 crew on the scene and are working to learn more.





