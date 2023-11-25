Garage destroyed, pet rabbit dead after Miami Co. fire

MIAMI COUNTY — A garage was destroyed and a pet rabbit is dead after a fire in Miami County Friday.

Around 1:40 p.m. West Milton fire crews were called to the 4000 block of Rasor Drive for reports of flames coming from the roof of a garage.

Firefighters were able to contain the garage fire before it got into the living areas of the home, according to West Milton Fire Chief David Jay.

The fire did get into the attic of the home.

The homeowners were not home when the fire started and learned of the fire after a neighbor called them.

The garage and everything inside it was destroyed by the flames, Jay said.

A pet rabbit died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

