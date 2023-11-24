Garage catches fire in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:32 p.m.:

Our News Center 7 crew is on the scene and reports this was a garage fire.

A photo shared with News Center 7 by a neighbor showed a large amount of flames coming from the garage.

INITIAL REPORT:

Firefighters on the scene of a reported fire in Miami County.

The fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. on Rasor Drive, which is in Union Twp., according to Miami County dispatchers.

Initial reports indicated that fire was seen through the roof.

No injuries have been reported, dispatchers told News Center 7.

