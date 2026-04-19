Fire crews respond to reported barn fire in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Fire crews are responding to reports of a barn fire in Preble County on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the 6000 block of Lexington Salem Road around 3:40 p.m., a Preble County dispatcher confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group