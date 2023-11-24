5 killed in Ohio house fire Thanksgiving morning

ATHENS COUNTY — Five people died in a residential fire Thursday morning in Athens, County Ohio, according to News Channel 3 in West Virginia and NBC 4 in Columbus.

Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire started at a house along Rainbow Lake Road, both stations reported.

Richland Area Fire Department Chief Dale Sinclair said the initial call came in around 7 a.m., Channel 3 reported.

The house was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews got on scene, Sinclair told Channel 3.

Multiple fire departments responded including Athens City, Albany Volunteer, York Township Volunteer, and Richland Area, Channel 3 reported.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire, both stations reported.

The victim’s names or their relation to one another have not been released.

