Bengals’ Orlando Brown Jr. missed birth of son to play against Steelers

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. missed the birth of his son to play in last weekend’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Saturday night, Holly Luyah, the fiancé of the Bengals’ starting left tackle, gave birth to their second son, Sonny, two weeks early, according to Pro Football Network’s Jay Morrison.

When Luyah’s water broke early Saturday, Brown was in Pittsburgh for the game at Acrisure Stadium at 4:30 p.m.

Brown played Saturday as the Bengals lost 34-11.

After the game, Brown watched Sonny’s delivery via FaceTime from the locker room, according to the team’s website. He weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces. Brown named his son after his great-grandfather’s uncle.

“Everyone was home and healthy the next day,” Brown added. “Just so thankful.”

