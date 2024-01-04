‘Well deserved;’ 2 Bengals players voted to this year’s Pro Bowl

CINCINNATI — Two Cincinnati Bengals players will represent the team in this year’s Pro Bowl next month.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson were both voted to the AFC team.

It’s the third straight selection for both players.

“This is well deserved for both Ja’Marr and Trey,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. “The consistency that they put in on a day-to-day, year-to-year basis is why they are top performers in this league. It’s awesome that they get recognized for that. I’m very proud of their achievements and happy that they got this honor.”

Chase leads the team Bengals with 96 catches for 1,197 and seven touchdowns.

His 96 catches are a career-high and two short of the franchise record of 98 set by A.J. Green in 2013, a team spokesperson said.

Hendrickson is tied for the league with a career-high 17 sacks. He has recorded at least one full sack in each of the past seven games.

His 17 sacks are the second most in team history, behind Coy Bacon’s 22 set back in 1976, according to the spokesperson.

The 2024 Pro Bowl games will take place on Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The Bengals are 8-8 this season and eliminated from the playoffs.

They conclude the 2023-24 season on Sunday when they host Cleveland at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

