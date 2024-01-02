Bengals look to ‘find a way to win’ Sunday when they host Browns, says Coach Taylor

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will look to end their season Sunday with a win over their in-state division rival the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs following Sunday’s loss at Kansas City.

The Browns clinched a playoff spot after beating the New York Jets last Thursday.

Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that he expects the team to put in their best effort this week both in practice and in the game.

“Our No. 1 objective is to win this game by any means necessary. However that looks is however it looks,” he said. “The fans that have continued to support us and cheer for this team and put their heart and soul into supporting us, get a chance to watch us play hard in a home game and find a way to win.

“We’re going to have a great plan. We’re doing everything we can to win this game and end the season on a high note.”

The Bengals have battled injuries all year. Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury at Baltimore back in November and D.J. Reader got hurt against Minnesota on Dec. 16.

Both wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both played Sunday in Kansas City at less than 100%.

Chase said he thought he might play but Taylor had nothing definitive on that Monday.

Cincinnati hosts Cleveland at Paycor Stadium Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised on Channel 7.

