Bengals earn mixed grades in latest NFLPA Report Card

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals earned mixed grades in the latest report card released by the NFL Players Association.

The report cards were created with input from current players and they graded teams on categories ranging from training staff, weight room quality, the treatment of families, and coaching.

The Bengals received a D+ or lower in four categories but improved their ranking from last year. They rated 27th out of 32 teams last season but moved up one spot to 26th this season.

The team earned a C grade or higher in seven categories. They received an A grade from their head coach and an A- grade from their strength coaches.

Cincinnati got B+ grades in the training room, training staff, and weight room. The ownership got a C+ grade and team travel earned a C grade.

The NFLPA said the players are pleased with the upgrades to the weight room and training room.

The Bengals received an F- grade in treatment of families, food/cafeteria, and nutritionist/dietician.

“There is still significant work required across multiple categories to improve their overall standard,” the NFLPA concluded.

To view the Bengals’ full report card, visit this webpage.

