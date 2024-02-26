Bengals place franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins, the team announced on Monday.

The move positions the Bengals to keep Higgins in Cincinnati for at least one more season.

As ESPN explained, Higgins and the Bengals have until before July 15 to agree on a long-term agreement. Should they fail to do so, Higgins will be restricted to a one-year deal with Cincinnati worth $21.816 million.

Higgins was drafted in the second round by the Bengals in 2020. Since then, he’s played 53 regular-season games with the team, racking up 257 catches for nearly 3,700 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He’s played in seven postseason games with the team and ranks second in team history in both postseason receptions and postseason receiving yards.

“Tee has done an outstanding job for us since we drafted him in 2020. I’m glad that he’ll continue to be a big part of our offense and our team,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said.













