Officers, firefighters respond after car crashes into Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Several officers and firefighters have responded after a car crashed into a Vandalia business early Monday morning.

Vandalia Police officers and medics were dispatched at 12:12 a.m. to the 800 block of S. Dixie Drive after a car crashed into a business, Shear Joy.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that crews are at the scene. They also say that there are no injuries currently.

Initial scanner traffic indicated there was “significant damage” to the building.

