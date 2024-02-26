3 students hit by car at Ohio high school

LORAIN COUNTY — Three students were hit by a car at an Ohio high school on Monday morning.

According to the Sheffield Village Police Department, at approximately 7:36 a.m. crews were called to respond to a crash at Brookside High School involving three juveniles that were hit by a vehicle.

>> 2 officers hurt after police cruiser hit by another vehicle in Ohio

The three juveniles were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the police department said.

The driver of the vehicle was a 53-year-old woman.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to play a factor in the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

©2024 Cox Media Group