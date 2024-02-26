2 officers hurt after police cruiser hit by another vehicle in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Two police officers were hurt after their police cruiser was hit by another vehicle in Columbus over the weekend.

The crash happened at the corner of East 5th and Taylor Avenues just after 8 p.m. when a vehicle struck the police cruiser, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Both officers were inside the cruiser at the time of the wreck.

Medics transported them to the hospital, but they have since been released, WBNS said.

A crash report says the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu ran a stop sign and struck the cruiser.

The driver was cited for a stop sign violation and suspected of OVI, WBNS reports.

The crash remains under investigation.

