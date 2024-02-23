New turf coming to Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — New turf will be installed at Paycor Stadium ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2024 season.

The stadium will have a new FieldTurf CORE field installed as part of off-season stadium upgrades.

Player safety and performance data drove the selection of the product, according to a media release.

Multi-million dollar renovations are underway at Paycor Stadium, according to our news partners at WCPO, including new seating and changes to the stadium entrance.

The field will be installed in time for the entire 2024 NFL season.













