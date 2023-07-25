Bengals announce new features at Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are continuing to invest in Paycor Stadium to elevate the gameday experience for their fans.

While the NFL’s league-wide “Voice of the Fan” survey places the Bengals in the top five for season ticket member satisfaction and game entertainment, the team will be rolling out some “enhancements” to Paycor Stadium, according to a team spokesperson.

When the fans arrive to watch the Bengals take the field this season, they’ll notice “The Jungle” and “Cincinnati City” themes around the stadium.

Here are some of the new experiences fans can expect to see this season:

New east sideline destination bar, providing fans with a welcoming social hub

Cincinnati-themed mural created by a local Cincinnati artist

The Jungle Bar by the west sideline

Jungled-themed set for photo opportunities

New video boards with a new LED interface wrapping the upper and lower stadium bowls

An interactive map on the Bengals app

Paycor Stadium will also feature upgraded concessions and enhanced self-service express markets aimed at reducing lines and increasing the speed of service.

Some of the upgraded concession items include:

Skyline Chili coneys

Two additional Tenders, Love and Chicken locations

Smoke and Sizzle, a new BBQ concept

