Reports: Browns trade for WR Jerry Jeudy

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are reportedly adding to their receiving group.

The Browns are trading for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, according to ESPN and CBS Sports.

As part of the trade, Cleveland will send a 2024 fifth- and sixth-round pick to Denver. ESPN noted that the trade cannot be officially completed until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Jeudy, who turns 25 next month, was drafted out of the University of Alabama in the first round of the 2020 draft by the Broncos.

In his first four seasons in the league, he’s played in 57 games. Last season, he had 54 receptions for 785 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeudy is in the final year of his deal after Denver exercised his fifth-year option last year. He’s expected to make nearly $13 million in 2024, CBS Sports reported.





