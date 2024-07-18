‘It feels great;’ Dustin Hopkins signs 3-year extension with Browns

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a three-year extension with a key member of last year’s team.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins signed a three-year extension with the Browns on Wednesday.

He said Wednesday that he and his family are excited to call Cleveland home.

“I had a whole new feeling pulling in as far as the familiarity from being here last year, but also a place that is like, ‘Hey, this is this is going to be home for a while now.’ So, it feels great,” Hopkins said. “I’ve been telling other people that have not interacted with people from Cleveland who haven’t been here, first and foremost, how great all the people I’ve interacted with have been – not just in the building, but even outside the city. Just like a good hard-working people group that is kind and friendly, but also has a nice grit. I think it’s a great combination. So, I’m excited.”

He made 33 of 36 field goals in 2023, including four game-winning kicks, and finished the season with 123 points, the second-highest in team history.

Jim Brown had 126 in 1965.

Hopkins made eight field goals from 50 yards or more last season. He missed the season’s final two games and the Wild Card playoff game at Houston due to a hamstring injury.

The Browns went 11-6 last season.

