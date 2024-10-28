Ohio’s race for U.S. Senate rated as most expensive in the country; following the money

Ohio’s U.S. Senate race is the most expensive in the country.

News Center 7 is following the money.

The Federal Election Commission said from the start of 2023, through last month, Sen. Sherrod Brown’s campaign raised more than $76 million.

Tens of millions of that money came from outside Ohio — nine states and Washington, D.C

In that same time frame, the FEC says Bernie Moreno’s campaign raised more than $22 million, with more than $3 million coming to the campaign from outside Ohio.

Voters talked about all the money and outside influence.

“I just think it’s unacceptable. The people within Ohio should be the people providing the funding for the elections for each respective person,” Sylvia of Beavercreek said.

“I don’t like that. I think it’s our decision, not some other state’s decision,” Janet Wansack of Bellbrook said.

News Center 7 asked voters what they think about where the money is coming from.

“It’s a little crazy. It just goes to show you that other people want our state to either follow as everybody else or toe the line, so to say.”

A lot of eyes will be on Ohio’s Senate race.

Right now, democrats have a slim 51-49 edge in the Senate.

People are watching Ohio’s race as it could determine whether the Democrats hold onto that majority, or if Republicans re-take the senate.

