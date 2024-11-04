Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates visit Miami Valley ahead of election

MIAMI VALLEY — Both candidates running for the U.S. Senate in Ohio made stops in the Miami Valley this weekend.

Both incumbent Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown and Republican Bernie Moreno have raised a total of $98 million this election cycle.

With the commercials and campaigning, some voters are tired of seeing the back and forth and thinks the money raised could be used for other issues.

“I believe that money should have gone to the vets,” said Lisa Bigsgard.

Sunday was also the final day of early voting in Ohio.

