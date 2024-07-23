Ohio Democrats vote to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President

OHIO — The Ohio Democratic Party announced Monday that its delegation endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

This comes after President Joe Biden stepped out of the 2024 presidential race over the weekend.

>>RELATED: President Joe Biden announces that he is dropping re-election bid

Biden, along with several elected Democratic party officials, released statements endorsing Harris.

The Ohio Democratic Party announced its endorsement on social media Monday night.

“Ohio’s Democratic delegates to the national convention voted overwhelmingly to pledge their support to Vice President @KamalaHarris (Monday night),” they said. “As the state that will determine control of the House and Senate, it’s crucial we have a candidate at the top of the ticket who will fight for Ohio’s working families and our rights.”

Ohio's Democratic delegates to the national convention voted overwhelmingly to pledge their support to Vice President @KamalaHarris tonight.



As the state that will determine control of the House and Senate, it's crucial we have a candidate at the top of the ticket who will… pic.twitter.com/vjGZmojw9d — Ohio Dems (@OHDems) July 23, 2024

>>RELATED: Election 2024: What’s next for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the DNC

Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo also announced her endorsement on social media.

“Ohio’s legislative Democrats are proud to endorse @KamalaHarris for President. We’re with her!

>>RELATED: JD Vance slams Kamala Harris during his solo campaign debut as the GOP vice presidential nominee

As reported Monday on News Center 7 at 5, Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance made his first solo campaign appearance Monday in his hometown of Middletown.

“Kamala Harris is a million times worse, and everybody knows it,” he said. “She signed up for every single one of Joe Biden’s failures, and she lied about his mental capacity to serve as president.”

The Associated Press reported that he also strongly criticized Harris’ handling of the southern border.

Vance added that Harris is “even more extreme than Biden” because, Vance alleged, she has designs on abolishing federal immigration enforcement and domestic police forces.

>>RELATED: ‘Not a great sign;’ Political science expert details what’s in store for 2024 presidential election

Harris released a statement on social media Monday night on becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee for President:

“When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state’s delegation helped put our campaign over the top. I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon. I am grateful to President Biden and everyone in the Democratic Party who has already put their faith in me, and I look forward to taking our case directly to the American people. This election will present a clear choice between two different visions. Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time before many of us had full freedoms and equal rights. I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead. Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything that is on the line. I fully intend to unite our party, unite our nation, and defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Tonight, I am proud to have earned the support needed to become our party’s nominee.



Over the next few months, I'll be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything on the line. I fully intend to unite our party and our nation, and defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/Bsq3N6pMAi — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 23, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group