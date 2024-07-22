Local

‘Not a great sign;’ Political science expert details what’s in store for 2024 presidential election

By WHIO Staff

Election 2024 Biden Legacy FILE - President Joe Biden participates in a briefing in the Oval Office of the White House, Dec. 22, 2022, in Washington. In the ensuing two years following the pandemic, as inflation slowed but persisted, the confidence Biden hoped to instill steadily waned. And when he showed his age in a disastrous debate in June against Donald Trump, he lost the benefit of the doubt as well. That gave him the legacy of having built the legislative scaffolding of a renewed America without convincing voters that better days were ahead. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

OHIO — President Joe Biden announced that he is not running for re-election just weeks before the Democratic National Convention, and now delegates have to pick a new nominee.

News Center 7 talks to a local political science expert about what this means for the 2024 presidential election and Ohio LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Just before 2 p.m., Biden posted a statement on social media saying it is “in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down.”

Biden later endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democrat nominee for president.

Cedarville University Director of Political Studies Mark Caleb Smith said the political scientist in him is thrilled to this type of scenario play out in American politics but is also a bit concerned.

“As a citizen, this is not a great sign for the country, to have a presidential candidate in this situation, it potentially disenfranchises millions of people who selected him to be there,” Smith said.

