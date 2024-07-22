‘Not a great sign;’ Political science expert details what’s in store for 2024 presidential election

OHIO — President Joe Biden announced that he is not running for re-election just weeks before the Democratic National Convention, and now delegates have to pick a new nominee.

News Center 7 talks to a local political science expert about what this means for the 2024 presidential election and Ohio LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Just before 2 p.m., Biden posted a statement on social media saying it is “in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down.”

Biden later endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democrat nominee for president.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Cedarville University Director of Political Studies Mark Caleb Smith said the political scientist in him is thrilled to this type of scenario play out in American politics but is also a bit concerned.

“As a citizen, this is not a great sign for the country, to have a presidential candidate in this situation, it potentially disenfranchises millions of people who selected him to be there,” Smith said.

We will continue to follow this story.





