Biden endorses Vice President Kamala Harris to become the party’s nominee for president

By WHIO Staff

Election 2024 Biden Drops Out FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris embraces President Joe Biden after a speech on healthcare in Raleigh, N.C., March. 26, 2024. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File) (Matt Kelley/AP)

President Joe Biden, after deciding to drop his bid for re-election, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democrat Party nominee for president.

In a post to X (the former Twitter), Biden said, “Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala (Harris) to be the nominee of our party this year.

This is a developing report. We will update as more information becomes available.

