Biden endorses Vice President Kamala Harris to become the party’s nominee for president

President Joe Biden, after deciding to drop his bid for re-election, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democrat Party nominee for president.

In a post to X (the former Twitter), Biden said, “Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala (Harris) to be the nominee of our party this year.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

This is a developing report. We will update as more information becomes available.

