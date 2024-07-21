National, state and local politicians react to Biden’s decision to drop re-election bid

State, local and national political leaders from across the Miami Valley and Ohio took to social media Sunday afternoon to react to President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his re-election bid.

Biden announced the move in a letter posted to X (the former Twitter), in which he said he would address the nation later this week.

Gov. Mike DeWine released this statement, via social media:

I have known President Biden since 1995, when I entered the U.S. Senate and served with him on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Fran and I wish President Biden and the First Lady all the best as he serves out the remainder of his term and in the years ahead. — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) July 21, 2024

Mohamed Al-Hamdani, Montgomery County Democratic Party chairman, called President Biden’s move “selfless and courageous:”

What a selfless and courageous act by one of the best presidents of our lifetime. He accomplished more for than any president since FDR. He has transformed this country and today's act will only cement his legacy further. We were all lucky to have him as our president. https://t.co/c3WpTceemz — Mohamed Al-Hamdani (@Mo_Dayton) July 21, 2024

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, said, “While the Democratic Party wondered if Joe Biden could serve for another four years, I have publicly stated my concerns that he’s not up to the job for the next four days.

“Our national security demands a full-time president.

“Today’s announcement confirms what the American people would have done at the ballot box in November.

“President Biden’s cabinet must take immediate action and determine if he is capable to govern for the remainder of this year.”

U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D- Cincinnati, said Biden is putting the country and our democracy first, as he has done for decades. Landsman called Biden’s decision “A truly patriotic one. This is quintessential Joe Biden.”

Minority Leader C. Allison Russo, Ohio House District 7, said Biden “is and always has been a brave and selfless leader. We should all aspire to have his humanity, humility, and love of country:”

President @JoeBiden is and always has been a brave and selfless leader. We should all aspire to have his humanity, humility, and love of country. pic.twitter.com/yNjGq6C0RQ — Allison Russo🌻 (@Russo4Ohio) July 21, 2024

The Butler County Democratic Party thanked Biden: “Thank you, Mr. President. It’s time to unite behind @VP @KamalaHarris and win this election in 2024!”

Thank you Mr. President. It’s time to unite behind @VP @KamalaHarris and win this election in 2024! https://t.co/L8FOcOOLdS — Butler County (Ohio) Democrats (@ButlerDemocrats) July 21, 2024

