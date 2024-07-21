Local

National, state and local politicians react to Biden’s decision to drop re-election bid

By WHIO Staff

Election 2024 Biden What Happens Next FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, July 14, 2024. With Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsing Harris, Democrats now must navigate a shift that is unprecedented this late in an election year. Democrats are set to hold their convention in Chicago in August. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh/AP)

By WHIO Staff

State, local and national political leaders from across the Miami Valley and Ohio took to social media Sunday afternoon to react to President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his re-election bid.

Biden announced the move in a letter posted to X (the former Twitter), in which he said he would address the nation later this week.

>> RELATED: President Biden announces he is dropping re-election bid

>> RELATED: Biden endorses Vice President Harris to become party’s presidential nominee

Gov. Mike DeWine released this statement, via social media:

Mohamed Al-Hamdani, Montgomery County Democratic Party chairman, called President Biden’s move “selfless and courageous:”

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, said, “While the Democratic Party wondered if Joe Biden could serve for another four years, I have publicly stated my concerns that he’s not up to the job for the next four days.

“Our national security demands a full-time president.

“Today’s announcement confirms what the American people would have done at the ballot box in November.

“President Biden’s cabinet must take immediate action and determine if he is capable to govern for the remainder of this year.”

U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D- Cincinnati, said Biden is putting the country and our democracy first, as he has done for decades. Landsman called Biden’s decision “A truly patriotic one. This is quintessential Joe Biden.”

Minority Leader C. Allison Russo, Ohio House District 7, said Biden “is and always has been a brave and selfless leader. We should all aspire to have his humanity, humility, and love of country:”

The Butler County Democratic Party thanked Biden: “Thank you, Mr. President. It’s time to unite behind @VP @KamalaHarris and win this election in 2024!”

This is a developing report. We will provide updates as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read