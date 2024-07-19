Sen. Sherrod Brown calls on Biden to step down from November election

OHIO — Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released a statement calling for President Joe Biden to end his reelection campaign on Friday.

>>RELATED: What happens if President Biden drops out of the race? Here’s what could happen next

Brown is the fourth Senate Democrat to call for Biden to step down from the race, according to the AP.

In a statement, Brown said his conversations with Ohioans have led him to this decision.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve heard from Ohioans on important issues, such as how to continue to grow jobs in our state, give law enforcement the resources to crack down on fentanyl, protect Social Security and Medicare from cuts, and prevent the ongoing efforts to impose a national abortion ban. These are the issues Ohioans care about and it is my job to keep fighting for them. “I agree with the many Ohioans who have reached out to me. At this critical time, our full attention must return to these important issues. I think the President should end his campaign." — Senator Sherrod Brown

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group